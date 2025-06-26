First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,070,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

LDSF stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

