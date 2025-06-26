Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 688 Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 688 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $315.51 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

