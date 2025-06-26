General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Decreased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.4% during the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of GIS opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 13.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

