iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Decreased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 13.5% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after buying an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after acquiring an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.04 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.