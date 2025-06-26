Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $67.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.4851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.