Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNM. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 217,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,752,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVNM opened at $65.10 on Thursday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.59.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

