Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

