Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Shares Sold by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises 1.3% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Share Andrew L. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $479.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.