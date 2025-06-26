Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,810,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after acquiring an additional 673,178 shares during the period.

DFAC opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $36.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

