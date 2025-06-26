Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,794 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,382.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,079,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.