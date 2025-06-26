Motiv8 Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2718 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

