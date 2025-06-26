Motiv8 Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.72 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

