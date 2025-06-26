Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,973,000 after acquiring an additional 665,214 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $126.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.