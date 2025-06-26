Motiv8 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 166,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly accounts for about 2.9% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QBUF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QBUF opened at $27.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.70 million and a PE ratio of 30.14. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

About Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

