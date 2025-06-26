Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $459.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.70. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $491.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

