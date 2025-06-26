AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues Earnings Results

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20, Zacks reports. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.800-3.000 EPS.

AeroVironment Trading Up 21.6%

Shares of AVAV opened at $234.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.81. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $250.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroVironment stock. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Wedbush raised AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.57.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

