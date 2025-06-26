QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Shares of QDEL opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1,218.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 74,112 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

