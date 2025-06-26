ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.65. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,250. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $580,446. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

