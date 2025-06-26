James Latham (LON:LTHM) Releases Earnings Results

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 90.10 ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Latham had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 6.18%.
James Latham Trading Up 1.8%
LON LTHM opened at GBX 1,155 ($15.78) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 5.43. James Latham has a fifty-two week low of GBX 982 ($13.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,550 ($21.18). The stock has a market cap of £228.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.20.
About James Latham
