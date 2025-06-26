Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS.
Lindsay Price Performance
LNN stock opened at $137.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.82. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $144.50.
Lindsay Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 20.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on LNN
About Lindsay
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lindsay
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Deere & Co.: A Quiet Industrial Leader Gaining Steam
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts Supercharge AMD Stock Ahead of Q2 AI Catalyst
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.