Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $18.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

