Golden State Equity Partners Sells 7,873 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

