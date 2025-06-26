Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 473.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in American Electric Power by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

