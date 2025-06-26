Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

