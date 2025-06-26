Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,009,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $581,863,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 44,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $708.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $629.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.96.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $712.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $3,334,383.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,855,043.68. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,547.96. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,312 shares of company stock valued at $83,503,034 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile



Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

