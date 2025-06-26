MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,293 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.2% of MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,849 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $269.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,468 shares of company stock valued at $74,670,250 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.