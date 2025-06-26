Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after purchasing an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

