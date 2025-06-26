Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,081 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $180,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after buying an additional 1,539,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.75.

Shares of IBM opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $170.41 and a 1-year high of $296.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.83 and a 200 day moving average of $246.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

