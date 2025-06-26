Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 0.1%

VST stock opened at $186.41 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Vistra

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,649.82. The trade was a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,990,105.60. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.