Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $259.82 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $259,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $87.80 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

