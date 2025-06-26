Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 121,616 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.97% of Builders FirstSource worth $137,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.11.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $116.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,350. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 216,483 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,953,843.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,389,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,711,660.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.