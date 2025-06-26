Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Invests $2.79 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.4% of Aspetuck Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,194.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,990 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 413,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 159,622 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

