Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 13,358 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $93.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

