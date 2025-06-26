Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $145,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12,313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,237,000 after buying an additional 1,491,951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after buying an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Aflac by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after buying an additional 1,232,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.51 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

