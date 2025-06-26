Aspetuck Financial Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aspetuck Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% in the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 30,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.30.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $89.12 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

