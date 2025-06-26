Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $176.39 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $176,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.63 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $530.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.86. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.