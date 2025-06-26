iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.61% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $37,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.10. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $82.80 and a one year high of $106.02.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

