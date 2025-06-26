GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1,693.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 141.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 614.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

