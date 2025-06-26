Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $202,074,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $638.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.31. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

