The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Allstate by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE ALL opened at $191.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

