ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 196,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,103,000 after buying an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,065.32.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,005.95 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $208.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $975.77 and its 200-day moving average is $968.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

