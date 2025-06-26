Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.40 Million Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Sysco worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.