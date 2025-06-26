Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 421,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

