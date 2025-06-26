Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,119,000. Finally, Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $202.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

