Western Financial Corp CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Western Financial Corp CA cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,000. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,456.27 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,418.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,352.71.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,532.47.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

