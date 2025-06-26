Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 16,569 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.70% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,541,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000.

TPLC opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $316.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $46.48.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

