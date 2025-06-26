Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 194,345 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2,876.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLIN opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

