The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 467.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 1.2% of Western Financial Corp CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.