Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of Church & Dwight worth $114,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

CHD stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,754.60. The trade was a 96.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This trade represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,586 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

