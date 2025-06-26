Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

